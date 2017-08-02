Pegula commits to keeping Bills in Buffalo, for now

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT

With three NFL teams relocating in less than 20 months, other fans in other cities are nervous about other teams moving. Bills owner Terry Pegula made it clear on Wednesday that folks in Buffalo shouldn’t worry. Yet.

“Well, we have a lease through 2023, so that’s a contractual obligation,” Pegula told reporters. “That’s my stance on it. This is 2017, so we’ve got a long ways to go before we start worrying about anything besides where we’re at now.”

On one hand, that’s seven years. On the other hand, it’s only seven years. Grand scheme of things, that time will fly by. And there will need to be a plan in place for Year Eight, a plan that can’t wait to be devised and implemented in Year Seven.

Still, it’s clear that the Bills won’t be going anywhere soon. Asked about an out clause that is triggered in 2018, Pegula was pragmatic.

“Where are we going to go?” he said.

For now, nowhere. Eventually, however, that could change.