Rams lose Dominque Easley for season

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT

Rams defensive tackle Dominique Easley’s bad knees have struck again.

Easley suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, according to multiple reports.

The injury is the latest in a long list of knee injuries for Easley, who tore both ACLs in college at Florida and also saw a knee injury cut short his rookie season with the Patriots. Injuries caused Easley to miss five games in both of his seasons with the Patriots, and injury concerns were part of the reason the Patriots cut Easley after just two seasons.

Last year Easley managed to play in all 16 games as a reserve for the Rams, but that good luck couldn’t last.

Easley will still be paid the $1.8 million salary on the one-year deal he signed as an exclusive-rights free agent with the Rams this offseason. He’ll become a free agent in March. At age 25 and with plenty of athletic talent, he should be able to find a team willing to sign him next season, but it remains to be seen whether he can ever stay healthy.