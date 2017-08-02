Rams may have to pay Missouri $352,000 in back taxes

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2017, 6:29 AM EDT

The Rams and Missouri are still at odds.

On Tuesday the Missouri Supreme Court reversed an administrative ruling that the Rams didn’t have to pay sales tax on revenue collected from ticket sales from 2007 to 2013. That could mean the Rams will end up owing the state $352,000 in back taxes, which is the amount the state argued the Rams had failed to pay.

The Rams, however, say they overpaid their tax bill and are asking for a $410,000 refund.

Although the Supreme Court decision was unanimous against the Rams, the case isn’t over, as it will now go back before the Administrative Hearing Commission. It’s unclear when a final decision will be reached, and when the Rams and the state they left a year and a half ago will be done fighting.