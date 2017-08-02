Ravens dispute ESPN report regarding Colin Kaepernick, sort of

For the Ravens, the process of determining how big of a distraction Colin Kaepernick would be has officially become a distraction.
In response to a report from Diana Russini of ESPN suggesting that coach John Harbaugh and G.M. Ozzie Newsome want to sign Kaepernick but that owner Steve Bisciotti is resisting the move, the team has issued a statement. The statement, however, doesn’t directly dispute the report.
“We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision,” G.M. Ozzie Newsome said in the statement. “Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong.”
No one is making the specific claim that Bisciotti has told Harbaugh and Newsome that they can’t sign Kaepernick, or that Bisciotti otherwise blocked the move. The claim is that Bisciotti is resisting it.
The term “resistance” implies a lack of finality. The statement from Newsome expressly confirms a lack of finality.
Again, Russini was at training camp on Tuesday, and she interviewed Harbaugh on camera. She came away from the experience (and/or acquired information thereafter) that made her comfortable enough with the situation to declare, unequivocally, that Bisciotti is resisting the move. The fact that he hasn’t slammed the door doesn’t mean he’s not tapping the brakes.
A cynic may say that this entire escapade — from the leak of resistance to the statement from Newsome — is part of the broader effort to take the temperature of the fan base before making a decision. At some point, however, the Ravens need to look at the thermometer and make a diagnosis.
I’m on the edge of my seat. Please keep me posted.
The sad thing is that Colin Kaepernick is in all legitimacy probably better than Flacco. 16 TD / 4 INT & 468 rushing yards in basically a half season throwing to castoffs like Jeremy Kerley and Quinton Patton. Dude was a one man show if you actually watched 49er games. Flacco has gone for 34 TD / 27 INT the last 2 years, doesn’t have thay elite defense carrying his sorry play anymore.
Objectively speaking, and from a strictly football perspective, I see the New York Jets as the best fit for Kaepernick.
Well, the Ravens aren’t renowned for their total honesty (looking specifically at you, Harbaugh) – but the bigger concern I’d have is whether all this Kaep talk is because Flacco’s back problem isn’t really “mild”.
For all intents and purposes “resistance” from the billionaire owner is a s good as “Hell no” from a spouse. It might be able to be overcome but the price tag is prohibitive and the consequences of being wrong will probably last a lifetime.
Remember the rayrice drama?!?
Who can believe anything that this franchise says after that lie-fest fiasco.
Here’s your diagnosis: Kap’s career is dead.
Nobody want to admit it, but Kap has nailed his own Coffin
and I think The rest of America is sick and tired of hearing
“It’s your fault for our problems”. I think if he would have said “We have a problem in our society, but we aren’t the whole problem”, America would have responded instead of REACTED.
How can Kap still not have a job in football? It is his right to be employed as a quarterback in the NFL. This is a travesty. He must be hired immediately because…well…he just should, thats all.
ESPN has ZERO credibility and I haven’t watched it in years.
Soon to be released: ‘The Kaepernick Story: Anti-American = Unemployed’
the paying customers have spoken, Biscotti is flanked by members of the military in uniform at every practice…its not going to happen. let it go.
Someone from camp Kaepernick has got to be paying the media extremely well to keep writing about a person so unworthy of the attention…..
Football is not important to him… He only wants to use it to pedal his political propaganda that the majority of fans find appalling or he would not be in this situation….
Boy-oh-Boy, this story-line ranks right up there with ‘how many moths does it take to blanket a light bulb’
barsfordays says:
Aug 2, 2017 1:48 PM
————————————————————-
Didn’t Flacco beat him in a Super Bowl? Doesn’t Flacco have the best playoff record of anyone during his draft class? Didn’t Kaepernick lose a whole bunch of games after SF’s awesome defense broke down? Maybe they couldn’t carry Kaepernick’s turnover prone self and his ineffectiveness as a passer anymore?
dblack25 says:
Aug 2, 2017 1:58 PM
How in the world is it his right to play in the NFL. Does everyone get to play in the NFL. Heck having a drivers license is a privilege not a right but playing in the NFL is? That’s hilarious. He had the right to kneel and the NFL owners have the right not to sign him. It’s hat simple you can’t have it both ways.
You know you are in the worst-of-the-worst NFL Team category if you are considering Kaepernick for anything more than a ball boy job.
Just don’t Ravens just don’t.
They have a statue of Ray Lewis outside the stadium. Resist that!
Delusion at its best.
Total collusion by owners.
From the daily byline on Kaep on this site…it is no doubt that PFT stands firmly in the left hand corner of this “debate”. Fortunately for the rest of us ( i.e. the fans who actually buy tickets ), the decision on this “social justice warrior” is up to the guy(s) that would have to sign his check. The 32 NFL owners are all smart enough to know that signing this cancer would cost money…and no owner in their right mind wants that.