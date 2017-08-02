Report: Bisciotti resisting Kaepernick signing

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

The Ravens literally are trying to have it both ways on Colin Kaepernick.

At a time when the nonsensical comments of linebacker Ray Lewis seem to have the same purpose as the team’s apparent effort to find middle ground on one of the most polarizing issues in sports, the Ravens reportedly are, and aren’t, interested in signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Diana Russini of ESPN, who spent Tuesday at Ravens practice and interviewed coach John Harbaugh on camera, reports (citing “sources”) that Harbaugh and G.M. Ozzie Newsome want to sign Kaepernick, but that they “have met resistance” from owner Steve Bisciotti.

The Ravens have not responded to a request for comment from PFT on the report, which may or may not close the book on the team adding Kaepernick.

It also may or may not frustrate Bisciotti, who emerges as either the good cop or the bad cop in this scenario, depending on one’s perspective. Regardless of how he’s perceived, Bisciotti may not be happy that someone leaked his role in keeping Kaepernick from joining the team, and it could make for awkward times in Baltimore this season, especially if for the third straight year the Ravens fail to make it to the playoffs.