Report: Bisciotti resisting Kaepernick signing

The Ravens literally are trying to have it both ways on Colin Kaepernick.
At a time when the nonsensical comments of linebacker Ray Lewis seem to have the same purpose as the team’s apparent effort to find middle ground on one of the most polarizing issues in sports, the Ravens reportedly are, and aren’t, interested in signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Diana Russini of ESPN, who spent Tuesday at Ravens practice and interviewed coach John Harbaugh on camera, reports (citing “sources”) that Harbaugh and G.M. Ozzie Newsome want to sign Kaepernick, but that they “have met resistance” from owner Steve Bisciotti.
The Ravens have not responded to a request for comment from PFT on the report, which may or may not close the book on the team adding Kaepernick.
It also may or may not frustrate Bisciotti, who emerges as either the good cop or the bad cop in this scenario, depending on one’s perspective. Regardless of how he’s perceived, Bisciotti may not be happy that someone leaked his role in keeping Kaepernick from joining the team, and it could make for awkward times in Baltimore this season, especially if for the third straight year the Ravens fail to make it to the playoffs.
Smart man, there’s no way he’s worth the trouble.
Nah. I think having an elite QB on the roster is resisting signing Kaep.
Btw, Kaep is not our problem. We have 2 QBs… so there isn’t need for discussion. He is SF’s problem. Leave us alone.
As he should.
kaepernick’s a lousy QB who won’t help the team.
We’re still writing about this?
Not Signed = Not Signed…or Unemployed Ex-Football Player.
When you are bad for business & aren’t very good…the writing is on the wall.
Enough with the Kaepernick stories. It is simple: He is a backup quarterback that would create a huge distraction, he just isn’t worth signing.
Yeah because who wouldn’t be beyond satisfied and happy with Ryan Mallett only one play away from entering the game.
Yeah because who wouldn’t be beyond satisfied and happy with Ryan Mallett only one play away from entering the game.
Listen, if kapernick was worth it the Jets would have signed him. All things considered in Baltimore (the city) do they really need a racially polarizing figure that won’t make the team that much better??
Please stay strong Steve! Everyone is behind you. Do not give into the liberal media (Democrats) who only want to get this reprobate back in the NFL so he can continue to disparage America.
Didn’t we just read an article saying Flacco was improving and doesn’t look like his back problem will last as long as initially reported? If that’s the case, why bring in a backup QB who comes with baggage that every player/coach inside your locker room will be asked about from the media. Doesn’t make sense. Not worth the trouble.
He is 39th in jersey sales. Maybe he can move up to 35 if the ravens sign him.
“especially if for the third straight year the Ravens fail to make it to the playoffs.”
That sounds like a threat. Bisciotti doesn’t care about the ill-conceived media pressure; he does care about the fan revolt, which is threatened and would likely become partially real.
He’ll do what right for the franchise by rejecting the Kaepernick circus and sticking with Mallet.
SJW politics aren’t good for business. Bisciotti knows it and so do all the other owners.
so kaep is offensive but ray lewis and rice and suggs
are not
lmao
cannot be made up
what a phony
All this back n fourth bs for a third string QB. It’s nice to see my team has recovered from that Ray Rice public relations fiasco… oh wait, they haven’t!
The only benefit to having him on the team is that people will talk about him and not how bad the team is playing.
#StandWithSteve
I’m behind the owner 100% Say no to the SJW!
Cowardice by the Ravens ownership. Make the best decision which will improve your football team.
So it’s Ok to throw bleach on your child & significant other, ok to kill someone ( in fact erect a statue), but protest by taking a knee & that’s not Ok? The Raven way.
Colin Kaepernick unsigned = huge news.
Colin Kaepernick signed = media will move on.
We went through this with Mike Vick (obviously different circumstances). It was a big deal when he signed with a team after his prison sentence, and then we all quickly moved on.
Just sign him, take the initial PR hit and move on. It’s absolutely the right move for their football team. You can’t be serious about the junk sitting behind Flacco and think you are going to be OK if he goes down.
Good for him
Biscotti signed Ray Lewis after the OoJ charges stemming from the double-murder. He signed Donte Stallworth after he killed a man in Miami and was charged with manslaughter DUI. He initially welcomed Ray Rice back to the team after he knocked his wife out and dragged her across the floor of a hotel lobby.
Kaepernick has broken no laws– he simply has exercised his constitutional right of free speech and protest– which, you know, is the first Amendment of the Bill of Rights. Kapernick’s stance shouldn’t even be controversial– he wants to end police brutality, which disproportionately affects PoC. Every American should want equality and justice, and to think that being vocal about equality and justice is worse than murder, domestic violence, and the things Ray Lewis did (lied, covered up a murder, eventually snitched on his friends who got acquitted anyway).
Is anyone else sick to their stomach about this?
Throw the owner under the Bus?
Wow!!!
Irregardless of how you may feel about CK Bisciotti comes off as a waffler. Make the decisions or let your football people make them, but make them. I guess he can’t even make that decision.
To anyone saying Kaepernick isn’t good enough to play – look at his stats, he is good enough to start for half the teams in the league.
There is no question he is being blackballed, I don’t really have a problem with that though. If I went around at my job calling cops pigs I’d also have a hard time finding work.
Oh come on Ravens. Do it! Just sign the guy.
— Steeler nation
especially if for the third straight year the Ravens fail to make it to the playoffs.
—————————
yeah because everyone really believes Kaepernick could get them to the playoffs.
Jesus
So an owner of a “Company” doesn’t want to hire an employee who has 1) Shown in the past an attitude which pulls attention away from his fellow employees 2) Political statements which in most workplaces across the country most are not allow in the workplace 3) Has shown in the workplace that his abilities have declined.
Sounds like most workplaces to me……
I’m not a ravens fan, but the owner can do what he wants. he owns the team. If he does not want Kap on the team, he has every right to not sign Kap.
thermalito says:
Jul 31, 2017 2:46 PM
I will continue to boycott the NFL as long as that America hating piece of human filth is in an NFL uniform.
___________________________
Hypo,
The article states and I quote:
Harbaugh and G.M. Ozzie Newsome want to sign Kaepernick, but that they “have met resistance” from owner Steve Biscotti.
Do you people always summarily disregard facts?
Good. Steve Bisciotti has every right to refuse to sign Kaepernick and he should do so based on what he feels is best. The majority of the fans in Baltimore don’t want Kaepernick here.
oddte says:
Aug 2, 2017 1:03 PM
To anyone saying Kaepernick isn’t good enough to play – look at his stats, he is good enough to start for half the teams in the league.
There is no question he is being blackballed, I don’t really have a problem with that though. If I went around at my job calling cops pigs I’d also have a hard time finding work.
—————————————————————-
Don’t forget slave catchers, he called them that too on his Twitter account.
But no, this is all about him kneeling and people having a problem with that.