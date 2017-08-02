Reshad Jones coming off non-football injury list

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 8:40 AM EDT

The Dolphins are getting one of their top defensive players on the practice field.

Safety Reshad Jones was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of camp after tweaking his calf while working out on his own during his time off between spring work and training camp. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that his stay on the list will end on Wednesday and that he’ll take part in practice.

Jones missed 10 games last season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery. He was playing at a high level before getting hurt and the team clearly thinks he’ll continue to do so upon his return to full action because they signed him to a five-year extension this offseason.

Isa Abdul-Quddus, Jones’ partner at the start of last season, is no longer with the team after suffering a neck injury last season. Nate Allen and T.J. McDonald were brought in as free agents, although McDonald will miss the first half of the season while serving a suspension.