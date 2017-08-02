Saints activate Senio Kelemete off PUP

Posted by Charean Williams on August 2, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT

The Saints got back one of their top offensive linemen when Senio Kelemete practiced for the first time in training camp.

New Orleans placed Kelemete on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury to open camp. He missed five practices before being activated.

Kelemete worked with the second team at center during some drills Wednesday, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The Saints did practice without tight end Coby Fleener and cornerbacks Delvin Breaux and Marshon Lattimore, but running back Travaris Cadet, defensive end Mitchell Loewen and rookie center Cameron Tom returned from minor injuries