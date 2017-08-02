Sam Bradford’s rare outburst takes down Mike Zimmer

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 2, 2017, 7:50 PM EDT

We’ve never really seen Sam Bradford get too excited on the field.

And when he did, it could have proven dangerous to the sight of his head coach.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Vikings quarterback was celebrating a touchdown pass in practice, and accidentally took down coach Mike Zimmer.

That’s potentially a problem since doctors have suggested Zimmer avoid contact as he recovers from eight eye surgeries. But he was also asking for it, literally, since he told players he wanted to see more emotion.

“I didn’t see him,” Zimmer said with a smile. “It was a blindside shot, but I told him a quarterback can never hurt me. . . .

“They have to show some emotion out there. I’m glad he did it. . . . I’ve been on [them] about not showing enough emotion when we make a big play.”

It’s good that Zimmer was able to joke about it, but the idea of Bradford being the guy to take him down is still strange to imagine.