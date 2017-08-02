Seahawks’ Earl Thomas “feeling really good” after returning from broken leg

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on August 2, 2017, 2:25 AM EDT

After breaking his leg in a game against the Carolina Panthers last December, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas took to Twitter to say he was contemplating retirement from the NFL.

As Thomas became further removed from the injury, the thoughts of retirement waned and he began to push forward in his rehabilitation.

“It was very difficult. I just tried to stay positive. I think I used twitter as a coping mechanism just to shoot my thoughts out there, but it was different and it was difficult,” Thomas said Tuesday.

Thomas was healthy for the start of training camp and has taken part in each of the team’s first three practices this week. He was eased back into practices during the offseason program but said he felt he was at about 80 percent at that point in the process.

He’s much closer to 100 percent now.

“I’m feeling really good,” Thomas said. “No issues yet. I’m just continuing on my maintenance and letting it take care of itself.

While training camps routinely paint everyone as being in “the best shape of their lives,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is particularly excited about how Thomas looks through the first few days of work.

“I told Earl this morning that he looks in better condition and faster than I’ve ever seen him since year one or two, Carroll said. “The last three or four years, this is the best he’s ever been.”

Getting Thomas back in the lineup is of vital importance. The Seahawks allowed just 16 points per game in the 12 games Thomas started. In the six games he missed – regular season and postseason combined – they allowed over 23 points per game.

In the meantime, Thomas will take it easy – well, as easy as he can make himself take it – to make sure he’s on the field for game in September.

“I’m just excited to be back out there,” Thomas said. “I’m not going to over-do it. I’m just easing my way into it and get a great feel for it, and let everything else take care of itself.”