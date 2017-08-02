Steelers running back James Conner’s shoulder issue a minor one

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 2, 2017, 6:05 AM EDT

The Steelers don’t have running backs to spare with Le’Veon Bell still away from camp during his contract negotiation.

And the guy who has gotten a lot of his work might not miss too much more time.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, rookie James Connor’s shoulder injury appears to be minor and he could return to practice later this week.

Conner was injured Sunday and had his arm in a sling after practice, and was held out Monday and sent to Pittsburgh to be evaluated. Players had Tuesday off.

It appears the hamstring injury that knocked cornerback Senquez Golson out Sunday will last a little longer. He was carted off the field, extending his run of hard luck. The 2015 second-rounder hasn’t played a snap in a regular season game because of injuries.