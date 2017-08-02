Sterling Shepard carted off at Giants camp

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 11:42 AM EDT

The Giants bolstered their receiving corps this offseason by signing Brandon Marshall to go with Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard, but one member of that trio was injured during Wednesday’s training camp practice.

Shepard went down during the session and was taken off the field on a cart after being looked at by members of the team’s medical staff. There’s no word on what happened to Shepard, but Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the wideout was “apparently in tears” while on his way for further evaluation.

Shepard was a second-round pick last year and recorded 65 catches for 683 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season. He was slated to do a lot of work out of the slot with Marshall and Beckham playing on the outside as targets for Eli Manning.

Dwayne Harris, Roger Lewis and Tavarres King are the other receivers in camp who caught passes for the Giants last season and we could get some word from the team later on Wednesday if Shepard’s injury is serious enough to bump any of them up the depth chart.