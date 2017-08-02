Ted Thompson doesn’t know when he will retire

Posted by Charean Williams on August 2, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT

During the draft, Packers General Manager Ted Thompson dodged the question about how much longer he will remain on the job. He jokingly answered, “How do I look?” Thompson, in his first interview since then, said he doesn’t know the answer.

But Thompson, 64, insists he feels good and doesn’t have immediate retirement plans.

“I think I’m good to go,” Thompson said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I think sometimes as you get older and having played — not that playing football is harmful to you — there are a few places where I limp a little more than I used to and that sort of thing, but otherwise I feel good.”

Thompson’s future has become a regular topic in Green Bay, with team president Mark Murphy recently saying Thompson has the job for as long as he wants it.

Murphy wouldn’t say specifically when Thompson’s contract expires, but according to Demovsky, it’s at least through the 2018 season and possibly the end of the 2019 draft. Possibilities to replace Thompson includes Ron Wolf’s son, Eliot, who works under Thompson, as well as Russ Ball, vice president of football administration/player finance.

Thompson, though, doesn’t know when he will retire.

“I don’t know,” Thompson said. “We’ll see. Stay tuned.”