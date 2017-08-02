Terry Pegula expects Bills to earn some respect on the field

The Bills made changes at coach and General Manager this offseason and, as you’d expect, the team’s owner expects some other changes to come as a result of those moves.
Owner Terry Pegula’s team ended the 2016 season, their 17th straight without a postseason bid, with reports of organizational dysfunction surrounding their decision to fire head coach Rex Ryan and then fired General Manager Doug Whaley right after the draft. That didn’t do much to generate respect around the league and Pegula said Wednesday that he expects that to change under new coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane.
“My expectation is that we earn some respect on the field,” Pegula said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “I believe that that’s important. Then wherever it falls, it falls. I really believe that. … Earning respect and working hard and that will translate into wins.”
Pegula’s expectation for getting respect appears to be a more pressing one than those wins. He praised McDermott for being a “diligent planner” and that the coach has found “a good way to start” by bringing in players who share his beliefs.
Until those wins come and come consistently, however, the respect level for the Bills will always have space to grow.
give ’em some respect…flush when you’re done with ’em…
Well, they could always hire Aretha Franklin to sing “R-E-S-P-E-C-T” at halftime, if the product on the field is lacking.
Give Tyrod some weapons. Robert Woods, Marquise Goodwin and Walt Powell don’t cut it as top recieving options.
So many Fredo quotes, so little time. Just remember, they think “Bills Mafia” is a compliment.
Wins equal respect. Unless you’re the Pats and cheat.
lol 5-11, respect! Sad franchise
weepingjebus says:
Aug 2, 2017 3:42 PM
Just remember, they think “Bills Mafia” is a compliment.
______________
Bills mafia, 3 unemployed fat guys in a 1990 Winnebago wearing sausage grease stained Thurman Thomas jerseys
Everyone in the NFL has a great deal of respect for the legacy of Ralph Wilson and what he did for the league. This guy still needs to earn it (although keeping the team in Buffalo was a good first step).