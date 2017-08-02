Troy Aikman: Two games a week will be tough for Tony Romo

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2017, 11:58 AM EDT

Cowboys quarterback-turned-No. 1 FOX commentator Troy Aikman thinks Cowboys quarterback-turned-No. 1 CBS commentator Tony Romo has his work cut out for him this season.

Aikman noted that CBS is putting Romo on both Sunday afternoon and Thursday night duty, and Aikman said for a beginning broadcaster, that’s a lot to ask.

“The real disadvantage that Tony’s going to have is that he has two games a week to start the season off,” Aikman said on Lance Armstrong’s podcast, via the Dallas Morning News. “He’s going to be doing a game Thursday night, turning around and doing a game on Sunday night. It takes me a full week to get ready for one game. To try to do two games when you’re just learning the business that’ll be challenging.”

Aikman first worked as a broadcaster on NFL Europe games while he was still an active player, and when he started calling NFL games he was eased into it, first working lower-tier games and then working in a three-man booth before FOX eventually made Aikman and Joe Buck the top tandem. Romo is in a different situation, and Aikman thinks that will be difficult.