Wax museum needs Tom Brady’s help to fix “creepy” statue of him

Posted by Charean Williams on August 2, 2017, 8:56 PM EDT

Tom Brady apparently looks better in person than he does in a new Boston wax museum.

The Dreamland Wax Museum features a statue of Brady, according to the Associated Press, but the replica has not gone over well with Patriots fans. It has been ridiculed online, with some calling it “creepy” and no one claiming it looks anything like Brady.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the museum acknowledged the Brady replica isn’t perfect. The museum explained the statue is based on a photo rather than Brady’s actual measurements.

To that end, the museum seeks Brady’s help. It invited the Patriots quarterback to “come by and sit in for a measurement session.” Dreamland said getting the replica perfect is its top priority.

Per the Associated Press, the museum had not received a reply from Brady, and museum officials probably shouldn’t hold their breath.

The only statue Brady likely cares about being accurate is the one in Canton, and he probably won’t mind sitting for that one.