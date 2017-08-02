Will Fuller out with broken collarbone

Posted by Josh Alper on August 2, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT

Hopes that Texans wide receiver Will Fuller would take a jump in his second season have been put on hold for a while.

According to multiple reports, Fuller suffered a broken collarbone during Wednesday’s practice. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that Fuller will have surgery and miss 2-3 months while he recovers.

Fuller, a 2016 first-round pick, got off to a hot start last season with nine catches for 211 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks of the season, but cooled off from there to finish with 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns. Fuller had issues holding onto passes at times during the season, leading to hope that he could become a more productive complement to DeAndre Hopkins if he could clear them up this offseason.

Wednesday’s injury will increase the wait time to see if that’s the case. Jaelen Strong and Braxton Miller will be in line for more work while Fuller is out of the picture.