Brandon Beane says things “at a stall” with Anquan Boldin

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott offered an update on rookie wide receiver Zay Jones this week and said Jones has “had a nice camp” while learning to play both inside and outside in the Buffalo offense.

That versatility should help Jones earn playing time in his first NFL campaign whether the Bills add veteran help to the receiver group or not, but the team could still benefit from some additional help for Jones and Sammy Watkins at wideout. They met with veteran Anquan Boldin in late July, but no deal was struck and General Manager Brandon Beane said that the ball remains in Boldin’s court when it comes to what he wants to do this year.

“It’s kind of at a stall is probably the best way I can put it,” Beane said during an appearance with “Howard and Jeremy” on WGR 550. “Anquan is at a time in his life where I think family is very important. That’s what I’ve drawn from this. His family is down in Florida. I’m not sure where he’s at with that. He’s got to be all in and that’s where we left it. If he’s not, we’ll let him make that decision when he’s ready.”

Beane said he didn’t have a date in mind when the team would move on from the possibility of adding Boldin, although he did concede that sooner is better than later in terms of integrating him into the team. For now, though, Boldin isn’t with the team and the Bills will have to work on getting the receivers that are into form.