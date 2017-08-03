Buccaneers sign receiver Shaq Hill

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on August 3, 2017, 4:05 AM EDT

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Shaq Hill and waived/injured receiver Jhajuan Seales.

Hill originally signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in May. He began training camp with the Texans before being waived last week.

Hill made 178 receptions for 2,818 yards and 34 touchdowns in four years at Eastern Washington. As a senior, he caught 77 passes for 1,157 yards and 17 touchdowns, which led the FCS and earned him first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors.

Seales was waived after sustaining a hamstring injury in practice. If he clears waivers, he’ll revert to the Buccaneers’ injured reserve list.