Cordy Glenn out of practice with foot soreness

Getty

When training camp opened, the Bills said they were going to manage left tackle Cordy Glenn‘s workload as a result of the ankle injury that gave him problems for most of last season.

That ankle injury has also led to another physical issue for Glenn. Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Glenn will not practice on Thursday because of foot soreness that is related to the ankle injury.

“I am concerned about it,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “So it is concerning that it’s gone on so long. We’ll see where it goes. He’s done a good job to this point. He’s moving well. So we’ll just continue to evaluate.”

Getting Glenn on the field for the regular season is the obvious priority for the Bills, so this may not be the last time he’s sitting out a session this summer with the bigger picture in mind.