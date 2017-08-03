Corey Davis hurts hamstring at Titans camp

AP

The Titans are waiting for word on the severity of a hamstring injury suffered by wide receiver Corey Davis at Thursday’s practice.

Davis left the session with trainers after getting hurt and coach Mike Mularkey said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, later that he was not yet aware of the extent of the injury. Davis is having an MRI that should allow Mularkey and company to have a better idea of what they’re dealing with.

Davis underwent ankle surgery in January, which didn’t stop the Titans from making him the fifth overall pick of this year’s draft but did keep him from doing much during the team’s offseason work.

Mularkey said that another one of the team’s 2017 draft choices, third-round pick Taywan Taylor, will be in line for more work for however long Davis is sidelined.