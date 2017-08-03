Could Jay Cutler be option for Dolphins if Ryan Tannehill needs surgery?

Getty Images

If Ryan Tannehill‘s left knee injury keeps him out into the regular season, the Dolphins have options. Matt Moore went 2-1 in place of Tannehill last season and then started the 30-12 loss to the Steelers in the postseason.

But could Jay Cutler be an option for Miami?

Cutler’s name quickly surfaced soon after news of Tannehill’s injury. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said Cutler would delay his broadcast his career at Fox to play for Dolphins coach Adam Gase. Gase was Cutler’s offensive coordinator with the Bears in 2015 when the quarterback threw for 3,659 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games.

Cutler, 34, went 68-71 in 11 NFL seasons. He retired after the 2016 season when he went only 1-4 in five starts.

But according to Darlington, Cutler would have to be the starter for the entire season and be paid like it. The Dolphins, though, are the only team Cutler would consider at this point, and thus can afford to wait until they know definitively the extent of Tannehill’s injury.

An MRI on Tannehill’s knee Thursday didn’t reveal any structural damage, but he will undergo more medical testing on a knee that kept him out at the end of last season after he sprained the ACL and MCL. Tannehill still could require surgery that would end his season, according to multiple reports.