Cowboys CB Anthony Brown leaves with hamstring injury

The Cowboys played only a handful of projected starters in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game. Starting safeties Byron Jones and Jeff Heath got a handful of plays as did offensive linemen La'el Collins and Jonathan Cooper.

Cornerback Anthony Brown, who started 10 games last season as a rookie, was on the field, too. But Brown left after two series with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys lost cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr in the offseason. Claiborne started seven games before being injured, and Carr started all 16.

Orlando Scandrick is the most veteran player the Cowboys have at the position. They signed veteran Nolan Carroll and drafted Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis. Lewis did not play Thursday night because of a hamstring injury.

Brown battled hamstring soreness a year ago, missing some practice time in training camp.