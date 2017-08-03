DeMarco Murray has a hamstring “tweak”

Titans running back DeMarco Murray managed to start all 16 games last year, which isn’t an easy thing to do when constantly being banged around by large, strong, fact men. This year, Murray is dealing with a minor injury that likely wouldn’t cause him to miss a game.

Via multiple reports, coach Mike Mularkey told reporters on Thursday that Murray sat out practice with a hamstring “tweak.” Mularkey said Murray is “day-to-day.”

Mularkey generated more than 1,200 yards last year, earning his third career Pro Bowl berth. He joined Thursday’s PFT Live to discuss a variety of topics, including his ability to stay healthy throughout 2016, the leadership style of quarterback Marcus Mariota, and more.