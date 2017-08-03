DeShone Kizer moves closer to starting job

Getty Images

It’s only a week, but DeShone Kizer looks like the Browns’ best quarterback.

The rookie has been head and shoulders better than either Cody Kessler or Brock Osweiler, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, and “it’s not even close.”

The Browns have their Orange and Brown scrimmage Friday when Kizer can move even closer to starting in the preseason opener, which means moving even closer to the starting job for the regular season.

“Obviously after we have the scrimmage and go through that process [I’ll decide who starts the preseason opener],” Browns coach Hue Jackson. “Next week, there’s really two days of practice before we play.”

Kizer hasn’t won the job yet, but at this point, he’s the best bet to win the job. Despite having less experience than either of the quarterbacks he is competing against, Kizer has done things neither of the veterans has.

Jackson, though, stressed the competition has a long way to go before Kizer wins the job.

“I will say to all of you — me making a decision who may start the [first preseason] game may not be who’s the starter for the season, too,” Jackson said. “I mean I still have to go through the process. Next week, the guy that starts might not still be the starter in my mind unless that’s where I am. I told you guys I’m not going to rush. I appreciate you all and I appreciate our fans. But it’s too important of a decision to get right for our football team. So I love the pressure you guys put on, but I’m not succumbing to it.”