Did Eddie Lacy make weight this week? No one is saying

Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy recently said his weight “is going to be where it needs to be.” For now, however, no one really knows where that is.

In the days since Lacy was reportedly due to step on a scale for the third time under a contract that pays him $55,000 for each time he complies with the goal, no one has said whether he did or didn’t comply. In contrast, his agency proclaimed success when he complied with a 255-pound target in May and a 250-pound maximum in June.

This time around, he was due to be at 250 again, after six weeks or so of being left to his own devices. But apart from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll declaring that he’s “fired up” about Lacy’s condition, no one has said whether he made weight — and neither the team nor Lacy’s agency have responded to a request for comment from PFT.

Wherever Lacy currently is, he needs to drop to 245 and remain there in September, October, November, and December to collect the final $220,000 to go along with the $110,000 he’s earned — and the $55,000 that as far as the public knows is in limbo.