Dolphins await results of Tannehill MRI

They’re still holding their breath in South Florida.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are awaiting the results of an MRI on quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s left knee.

Per Salguero, the knee was hyperextended. He possibly has PCL damage, which could knock him out for anywhere from two to eight weeks. The nightmare scenario involves a full tear of the ACL that was partially torn when then-Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell hit Tannehill low last December.

Tannehill and the team decided that the quarterback shouldn’t have full reconstruction, with a slightly torn ACL preferable to a full-blown ACL repair. If he now needs a full-blown ACL repair, he’ll most likely be out for the entire season.