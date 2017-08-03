Dolphins not commenting, but teammates praying for Ryan Tannehill

Getty

At the moment, no one knows whether Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is injured or not.

And the only people saying anything at the moment are saying them to a higher power.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the team isn’t commenting while determining Tannehill’s condition, and coach Adam Gase told players not to comment.

The closest thing to a comment was apparently tight end MarQuies Gray, who said players were praying for Tannehill.

Tannehill went down without contact, and walked off the field gingerly. The injury is apparently to the same knee which Tannehill injured last year, when he missed the final three regular season games and the playoffs. He didn’t have surgery to repair the ACL/MCL damage, but had a stem cell procedure and was wearing a knee brace.

The Dolphins have Matt Moore, Brandon Doughty, and David Fales on the roster behind Tannehill.