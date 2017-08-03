Eagles looking for corners who can survive the slings and arrows of camp

Posted by Josh Alper on August 3, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

Jim Schwartz is the defensive coordinator of the Eagles, but he might have wondered if he was actually the team’s cornerbacks coach when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

A transcript of the session provided by the Eagles shows that the first five questions that Schwartz fielded were about cornerbacks, which led Schwartz to quip that “we’re really staying on” that topic. Schwartz didn’t seem surprised, however, and said that “we’re sort of the same way as you guys” because they are “very interested” in what’s going on at the position.

Cornerback was identified as a potential trouble spot for the Eagles long before training camp got underway and coach Doug Pederson said the team is going to continue looking at possible additions to the position. As far as the guys that are already in Philly, Schwartz said the team is looking for the right mix of players to provide playmaking and consistency for the defense.

“We’re four days in, three days in,” Schwartz said. “We said it before. I’d love to have some continuity there. But, we also have to let it play. We have to be able to see who can survive the slings and arrows of training camp. There are going to be some situations that are bad.”

Limiting those situations to the summer would be the best-case scenario for the Eagles, but Schwartz’s comments make it clear that’s far from a sure thing.