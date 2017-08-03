Eagles sign Corey Graham

Getty Images

The Eagles haven’t been shy about discussing their need for better play from their cornerbacks or their willingness to bring in outside help, but the player they added to their secondary on Thursday has been playing safety for the last couple of years.

The team announced that they have signed Corey Graham to a one-year deal.

Graham spent the last three years with the Bills — he played for current Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz in his first season with the team — and made a permanent move from cornerback to safety ahead of the 2015 season. He started every game over the last two seasons and recorded 214 tackles, two sacks and three interceptions in the Buffalo defense.

The Eagles called Graham a safety when announcing the move, but his experience at corner and the team’s need for help at the position could lead them to explore shifting him back to his old spot. If not, he’ll give them depth and has been a strong special teams player over the course of his career.