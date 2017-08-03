Former NFL QB John Reaves dies at 67

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on August 3, 2017, 1:07 AM EDT

Former NFL quarterback John Reaves has passed away at the age of 67.

According to the Associated Press, Reaves was found dead at his home Tuesday in Hillsborough County, Fla. The cause of death is being investigated.

Reaves spent 11 years in the NFL after being a first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 1972 our of the University of Florida. He also played with the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Oilers before phasing out of the league after the 1981 season. However, he returned as a player with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the strike in 1987.

Reaves dealt with drug and alcohol dependency at various stages of life, including being arrested on gun and drug possession charges in 2008.

Reaves starred at Florida and left the school as the NCAA’s career passing leader with 7,581 yards and an SEC-record 54 touchdowns.