Grand jury doesn’t indict Tyrunn Walker for sexual assault

A Louisiana grand jury has decided not to indict former Rams defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker after Walker was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in New Orleans earlier this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the grand jury returned with what’s known as “no true bill” after hearing evidence about the matter. The decision means they found that evidence insufficient for Walker to be indicted.

Walker was released by the Rams in June just before news of the investigation into the allegations made against Walker became public. Rapoport reports that NFL teams have been informed of the grand jury’s decision as Walker tries to find a place to play during the 2017 season.

Walker spent the last two seasons with the Lions and had 26 tackles in 15 appearances for Detroit last season. He signed with the Rams as a free agent in March.