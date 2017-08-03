If Tannehill is injured, what’s next for the Dolphins?

Getty Images

Folks in South Florida currently are holding their breath for news on quarterback Ryan Tannehill. If he’s injured (and for now that’s just an “if”) what would they do?

Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel has suggested that the team would be more likely to pursue retired quarterback Jay Cutler over unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and Kelly is right.

As to Kaepernick, the notorious Castro T-shirt and comments make it impossible for a team in Miami to sign the free agent — and the Dolphins won’t need to engage in awkward, clumsy crowdsourcing to come to that conclusion. That said, it would be fascinating to see what coach Adam Gase (who once ripped up the Broncos’ playbook on the fly to accommodate Tim Tebow) would do with Kaepernick.

As to Cutler, Gase presumably didn’t pursue the former Bears starter as a backup to Tannehill because his presence could have undermined Tannehill’s status as starter. The failure to attempt to sign Cutler apparently had nothing to do with Cutler’s much-scrutinized personality.

“I guess I know a different guy than what everybody else portrays,” Gase told reporters earlier this year. “I think a lot of things that have been said about him in the past have really been [BS].”

Dolphins fans will be shouting far stronger expletives loudly if Tannehill misses time. They also may utter even stronger expletives if Cutler becomes the replacement. The end result could be, however, the use of one specific expletive, followed by “yeah!”