Jaguars lose LS Carson Tinker to torn ACL

A Florida team has gotten bad news about the non-contact knee injury suffered by a member of the team in a training camp practice.

No, it’s not Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It’s Jaguars long snapper Carson Tinker and the Jags announced on Thursday that Tinker will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL on Wednesday.

Tinker made the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, where he was part of three national champions and survived a tornado that killed his then-girlfriend. in 2013 and has spent the last four years handling snapping duties for the team. He signed a four-year contract extension before the 2015 season.

Tinker was the only long snapper on the Jaguars roster, so adding one will likely be the corresponding move when they place Tinker on injured reserve.