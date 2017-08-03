Jaguars sign veteran LS Matt Overton after losing Carson Tinker

Getty Images

The Jaguars have found a long snapper after losing Carson Tinker for the season to a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. Jacksonville signed six-year veteran Matt Overton and placed Tinker on the team’s injured reserve list.

Overton played in 80 games with the Colts after previously spending time with the Seahawks in 2008 and 2010. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2013 while with the Colts. Overton also spent time with the United Football League’s Florida Tuskers in 2009 as well as the UFL’s Omaha Nighthawks.

The Jaguars also signed first-year offensive guard Malcolm Bunche. In a corresponding move, they waived rookie running back I'Tavius Mathers with an injury designation. Mathers will revert to the Jaguars’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

Bunche previously spent time with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He originally signed with the Eagles in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. Bunche played collegiately at UCLA in 2014 after first attending the University of Miami.