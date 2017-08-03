Joe Mixon exits practice with possible foot injury

The early days of Bengals running back Joe Mixon‘s first NFL training camp has gone well enough that Geoff Hobson of the team’s website thinks he can be a “a 15-to-20-carry-a-game guy” at the start of the regular season.

For that to happen, Mixon has to be healthy and he may not be after leaving Thursday’s practice early.

Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Mixon had his left foot checked out by trainers after “gingerly” making his way off the field. Mixon took off his pads and sat down on a cart a short time later, signaling that he was done for the day.

There’s no word from the team at this point about Mixon’s condition and he likely has some time with the medical staff ahead of him before there will be any further word.

If all checks out OK, Mixon will likely be back on the path to a healthy dose of playing time early in his rookie season. If not, the Bengals will likely turn back to Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard in the backfield.