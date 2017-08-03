Laquon Treadwell says leg injury didn’t happen in practice fight

AP

Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell‘s attempt to make a big jump over his lackluster rookie season is being delayed at the moment by a leg injury.

Treadwell didn’t practice on Wednesday and won’t practice on Thursday either, which means the last time he was on the field was during a scuffle with safety Antone Exum in Monday’s session. Treadwell left the practice after that scrap, which coach Mike Zimmer said wasn’t very smart, but said Thursday that wasn’t when he got hurt.

“No,” Treadwell said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “Just running routes, running, strained a muscle. We’re all out there competing. It’s a physical game and injuries happen.”

Treadwell has spent a lot of time with the first team during camp and quarterback Sam Bradford said, via ESPN.com, that the 2016 first-round pick has “come a long way” since his one-catch rookie year. With Michael Floyd suspended for the first four games of the season, Treadwell should continue to get chances as long as he’s healthy enough to be available for them.