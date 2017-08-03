Malcolm Jenkins: Teams not signing Kaepernick are “cowards”

Getty

With certain teams checking the wind direction before deciding if a former Super Bowl quarterback can help them, more and more people are coming to the realization that teams aren’t avoiding Colin Kaepernick for football reasons.

And Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins isn’t holding back.

Via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal, Jenkins called NFL owners “cowards” for not signing Kaepernick for fear of fan outrage.

“This is just some other teams being, quite honestly, cowards, to say that they’re afraid of backlash to sign someone to make their team better when fans’ input has never been in the equation when it comes to signing people in the past,” Jenkins said. “It’s certain owners’ way of making an example out of [Kaepernick] to discourage anybody else from doing what he did.”

Jenkins was one of the other players in the NFL to protest last year, but he hasn’t felt the same kind of blowback that Kaepernick has. Jenkins stood for the national anthem last year, but raised his fist.

Not being a quarterback and in the spotlight helps his ability to escape widespread derision, but Kaepernick has made it clear his protesting days (during games) are over.

“Four months ago, there was a debate as to whether [Kaepernick] is talented enough or whatever,” Jenkins said. “I think at this point in time when you look at the quarterbacks who have jobs around the league, and the amount of owners and GMs who have only spoken of what fans would think about his stance. I think it’s safe to throw out that talent argument, and basically focus on the fact that he doesn’t have a job solely because he didn’t stand for the anthem last year, even though he already expressed that he planned on standing this year.

“That message, to me, is loud and clear from owners as to where their priorities stand and how they go about picking and choosing who they want on their teams. It’s definitely unfortunate, but it’s shining a light on just how the NFL operates and what we deem as acceptable. It really has nothing to do with what’s right or wrong, but what affects dollars. That’s business as usual, but I think it’s an unfortunate precedent to set.”

While the Ravens and Dolphins may not add quarterbacks now because of the health of their starters, there are plenty of people who agree with Jenkins, as the season draws near and Kaepernick is still waiting for a call.