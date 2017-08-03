Malik McDowell reports to Seahawks camp, placed on NFI list

Getty Images

Seahawks rookie defensive lineman Malik McDowell has made it to training camp.

McDowell did not report with the rest of the team at the start of camp because he was still at home in Michigan receiving medical treatment for injuries in a vehicular accident. McDowell was placed on the did not report list, which meant he didn’t count as one of the 90 men on the team’s roster until he showed up on Thursday.

McDowell is now officially on the roster, but he isn’t ready to practice. McDowell has been placed on the non-football injury list after reportedly suffered a concussion and facial injuries in the accident.

McDowell can be activated from the list at any point during camp, although there’s been no word at this time about whether that will happen. When word of the accident first came out, coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t know if the second-round pick will be able to play this year.