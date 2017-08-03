Marty Hurney: Panthers are “looking at” deals for Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen

When the Panthers brought back G.M. Marty Hurney and promptly signed guard Trai Turner to an extension, some thought that deals for veteran like linebacker Thomas Davis and tight end Greg Olsen would quickly follow. So far, they haven’t.

Appearing on Thursday’s PFT Live, Hurney addressed the question of whether they’re currently talking to either or both players about new contracts.

“I think we’re looking at all those guys,” Hurney said. “What we’re doing now is just evaluate where players are, looking at your veterans. You look at Thomas Davis, and he still has the same acceleration and physical tools as he had. Greg goes goes out there — Greg’s the only guy [who] hasn’t even taken a veteran day off yet. A guy who’s always there and done everything. So I think it’s just looking at those guys and trying to make the right decisions. Not just those two but the entire roster.”

So, basically, the Panthers are looking at new deals for everyone, but perhaps not specifically talking to anyone. As to Davis and Olsen, whose public complaints about their deals coincidentally ended with the exit of former G.M. Dave Gettlemen, it’s unclear when or if they’ll get the new deals they presumably still want.