Next man up for Texans in Will Fuller’s absence

The Texans will miss receiver Will Fuller, who is out two to three months with a broken collarbone. How do they replace him? Bill O’Brien used a familiar phrase when asked that question.

“The next guy’s got to step up. That’s the NFL,” O’Brien said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “Injuries happen. Next man up. Will will be back. It’s a not a season-ending injury. He’ll be back in Houston rehabbing.”

Fuller, a first-round pick last year, started 13 games and caught 47 passes for 635 yards. He also was the Texans’ best punt returner.

Braxton Miller and Jaelen Strong, former third-round picks, will see more playing time in Fuller’s absence. Strong played only eight games last season, going on injured reserve with an ankle sprain. In 18 games over two seasons, he has 28 catches for 292 yards and three touchdowns.

“This is a great opportunity,” Strong said. “I’ve got to continue doing what I’ve been doing since I got to camp. Whatever the coaches ask me to do, I’ll do it to the best of my ability.

“I’m very happy with where I am right now. I feel like I’m making strides. Being a little more experienced each year plays a big part in it.”

Miller’s rookie season ended with a shoulder injury. In 10 games, he made 15 catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.