Offensive tackle Austin Howard visiting the Texans

Getty

The Texans have a rather high-profile absence on their offensive line at the moment, so it stands to reason they’re looking at options.

Via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are bringing veteran tackle Austin Howard in for a visit.

The 30-year-old Howard was recently released by the Raiders, and was a solid starter there, if not an economical one.

With left tackle Duane Brown holding out for a new contract and right tackle Derek Newton out with his double knee injury, the Texans are down to journeyman Breno Giacomini, fourth-round rookie Julie'n Davenport and Kendall Lamm as their top options at tackle.

Also, the team announced that rookie outside linebacker Dayon Pratt had been activated from the non-football injury list. The team never specified the reason he was placed on NFI at the start of camp. They also waived defensive end T.J. Daniel, a rookie from Oregon, and rookie wide receiver Deanté Gray reverted to their injured reserve list.