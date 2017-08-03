Packers lose Herb Waters for the season

Getty Images

The Packers have lost a potentially promising young cornerback for the year.

Herb Waters is out for the year with a shoulder injury, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

Undrafted in 2016, Waters converted to cornerback due to injuries at the position. He spent the regular season on the practice squad, but he was elevated to the active roster for the postseason.

There’s no guarantee Waters would have made the active roster in 2017. Now, he’ll likely be waived/injured, and he’ll revert to the IR list pending a possible injury settlement.