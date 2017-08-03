Raiders sign defensive end IK Enemkpali

Getty Images

The Raiders signed defensive end IK Enemkpali to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Enemkpali has played 17 career games with the Jets and the Bills before missing last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. However, Enemkpali is best known for punching former Jets teammate Geno Smith, breaking Smith’s jaw and handing Ryan Fitzpatrick the starting job.

The Jets released Enemkpali shortly after his skirmish with Smith, who now is competing for a backup job with the Giants.

Enemkpali spent the past two seasons with the Bills, but tore the ACL in his right knee during the 2016 preseason in a game against the Colts.

Enemkpali has only 16 career tackles on defense.