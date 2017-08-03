Raiders sign linebacker Rufus Johnson

Getty Images

Rufus Johnson, who was involved in a serious car accident Wednesday, agreed to terms with the Raiders on Thursday, via his agent, Sean Stellato.

Johnson, 26, totaled his car in the wreck, but it didn’t stop him from finding work. The Redskins had released Johnson shortly after this year’s draft.

The Saints made Johnson a sixth-round pick in 2013. He spent just over a year in New Orleans before the Saints released him at the start of the season.

The Patriots signed him each of the next two seasons before releasing him coming out of the preseason. He spent time on their practice squad.

Johnson has played in one career game, making a tackle for the Patriots in 2015.