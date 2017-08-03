Report: 49ers cutting receiver Bruce Ellington

Getty

The 49ers have struggled to find qualified receivers in recent years, and they’re letting a guy go who struggled to find the field.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers are releasing wide receiver Bruce Ellington.

Ellington spent last year on IR with a torn hamstring, and he caught just 19 passes in the two years prior. But they held onto the former fourth-rounder in hopes he’d develop into a slot receiver.

The 49ers had one of the worst receiving corps in the league last year, but brought in Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin this offseason to help.