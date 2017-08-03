Report: Dolphins fear season-ending surgery needed For Ryan Tannehill

Optimism seems to be in short supply regarding the injured knee of quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

According to Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, the Dolphins believe that Tannehill will need season-ending surgery to repair his knee, which was injured during practice on Thursday.

MRI results have been inconclusive and additional opinions are still being sought before determining a course of action.

“A ticking time bomb that was going to go off at any time” was an anonymous quote cited in the story describing the state of Tannehill’s knee.

Tannehill sustained a partial tear to his ACL last year and did not have the injury addressed surgically at the time. Per ESPN, Tannehill’s other option besides surgery now would be to rest the injury for six weeks and see if he would be in a position to return at that point.

It seems inevitable that Tannehill is going to miss significant time in the very least.