Report: Dolphins fear Ted Larsen has torn biceps

Getty Images

The initial news about the knee injury quarterback Ryan Tannehill suffered on Thursday may have led to a few relieved sighs around the Dolphins, but it’s not their only new injury concern at the moment.

Guard Ted Larsen hurt his arm at practice Thursday and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team fears he suffered a torn biceps. A final diagnosis will come after he undergoes further evaluation from doctors, but confirmation would likely leave the Dolphins without Larsen’s services for a significant amount of time.

Larsen signed a three-year deal in Miami as a free agent this offseason and was installed as a favorite to win the starting job at left guard this season. Given the difficulty the team has had on the offensive line in the past few years, particularly at guard, his loss would be a big one for the offense.

Kraig Urbik, Anthony Steen and rookie Isaac Asiata would be the other in-house options at left guard should Larsen’s injury take him out of the running.