Report: Ezekiel Elliott had hearing with Roger Goodell in late June

Last week, Deadpan.com reported that Commissioner Roger Goodell has had no involvement in the proceedings related to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Tonight, Michele Tafoya of NBC reported that Elliott had a hearing in late June that Goodell attended.

Per Tafoya, NFL investigators, Goodell (pictured Thursday in Denver with Broncos coach Vance Joseph), and a four-person independent panel participated in the hearing. The four-person panel will make a recommendation to Goodell, who eventually will decide whether to suspend Elliott.

The league didn’t comment on the Deadspin story, either before or after it was published.

Tafoya reported that the league regards the case, arising from domestic violence allegations, as “complicated,” and that it focuses only on the claims made about Elliott last July and nothing that has occurred since then.

Elliott will have a right to appeal any suspension. The league presumably will issue a decision far enough ahead of Week One so that Elliott would be able to exhaust his appeal rights before the season begins on a Sunday night against the Giants.