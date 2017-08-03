Ryan Tannehill heads to locker room after non-contact slip

It is possible to overreact to individual plays in training camp practices, especially in the real-time reporting world of Twitter.

But for certain players on certain teams, it’s worth noting because of their importance.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill walked “gingerly” to the locker room after going down at the end of a play.

Tannehill apparently was scrambling for the sidelines when he fell, untouched by defenders, and was immediately attended to by trainers.

We may find out in a few hours that it’s not a big deal. But after seeing the way their hopes disintegrated without him last year, it’s also reasonable for them to hold their breath.