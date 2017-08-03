Saints claim Jerry Ugokwe off waivers from Colts

Getty Images

The Saints claimed offensive lineman Jerry Ugokwe off waivers from the Colts on Thursday. They waived offensive tackle Martin Wallace with an injury designation to make room.

Ugokwe, a Nigerian native, walked on at William & Mary. He ended up starting 42 consecutive games for the Tribe. Ugokwe started seven games at left tackle in 2013 before moving to right tackle the next three seasons. He earned third-team FCS All-America honors as a senior.

Ugokwe signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent immediately after this year’s draft.

Wallace, 27, originally signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent from Temple in 2013. He was with the Browns for a season before joining the Panthers’ practice squad.

Wallace signed a futures contract with Carolina in 2015 but joined the Buccaneers’ practice squad after the Panthers waived him. He has had brief stints with the practice squads of the Bears, Cardinals, Jets and Giants.

He appeared in one game for the Saints in 2013.